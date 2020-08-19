Community gathers to remember victims of Genessee Street shooting five years later

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — City leaders are remembering the three lives lost exactly five years ago Wednesday.

On Aug. 19, 2015 a gunman open fired on Genesee Street outside the Boys and Girls Club.

Honoring those shot and killed five years ago leaving the Boys and Girls Club on Genesee Street #ROC ⁦@News_8⁩ pic.twitter.com/oYR2r4RCN7 — Rebecca Fath (@rebeccareports) August 19, 2020

Raekwan Manigault, Johnny Johnson and Jonah Barley were all killed. City officials released butterflies and remembering those young men at the Boys and Girls Club on Wednesday.

Johnny Blackshell Jr. is serving life in prison for the killings.

Two other men, Jalen Everett and Michael Mathis, were found not guilty of charges associated with the events that transpired that day.

Butterfly release to honor the three young men who were killed on Genesee Street @AndrewWHAM pic.twitter.com/VnzPIGicYi — Rebecca Fath (@rebeccareports) August 19, 2020

