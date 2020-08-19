Community gathers to remember victims of Genessee Street shooting five years later

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — City leaders are remembering the three lives lost exactly five years ago Wednesday.
On Aug. 19, 2015 a gunman open fired on Genesee Street outside the Boys and Girls Club.
Raekwan Manigault, Johnny Johnson and Jonah Barley were all killed. City officials released butterflies and remembering those young men at the Boys and Girls Club on Wednesday.
Johnny Blackshell Jr. is serving life in prison for the killings.
Two other men, Jalen Everett and Michael Mathis, were found not guilty of charges associated with the events that transpired that day.
