ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A community garden project in Marketview Heights harvested nearly 90 pounds of produce on Saturday, as residents began to pick the fruits and vegetables.

The project started in 2010 as a way for city residents to grow and harvest their own fruits and vegetables, while also empowering and educating residents.

Nicolle L. Haynes, one of the organizers behind the project, said she hopes people can feel inspired and return to contribute to the project.

“It’s really an opportunity to serve your community and just really learn and see that, in the heart of the city, we can grow food,” said Haynes. “We can have fun. We can enjoy ourselves as people. So I love Field to Table. It’s a great Garden.”

Organizers said the project is non-profit and will continue to support the Rochester community.