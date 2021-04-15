Community garage sales return to the public market

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Community garage sales are returning to the Rochester Public Market this Sunday.
These sales will run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays throughout the spring, summer, and fall. Other businesses surrounding the market district will also be open.
Face masks and social distancing will be required.
