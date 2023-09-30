ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bicyclists were on the move Saturday to raise money for cancer research.

This is part of the Wilmot Warrior weekend, which kicked off Friday. Up until this point, the annual Wilmot Warrior Walk was the main event. But now, organizers have expanded that.

New this year, it’s an entire weekend of fun, including this year’s Wilmot Breakaway bike ride, which offers a 25-mile, 50-mile, and 75-mile route. Organizers tell News 8 they hope to raise around $1 million for the cause.

“This type of community support for Wilmot is incredibly motivating to me personally, and I know too for our entire team,” Wilmot Cancer Institute Director Jonathan Friedberg. “The other thing is this is a celebration. We have faculty, physicians here, our scientists see the impact of their work, and we see the patients and the survivors and their families.”

Our very own Mikhaila Singleton is honored to emcee the events this weekend.