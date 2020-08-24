Wilmot Warrior Walk goes virtual

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The annual Wilmot Warrior Walk will be held virtually on September 12 and 13.

Volunteer Cheryl Pohlman explained how people can get involved Monday during News 8 at Noon.

“The Wilmot Warrior Walk this year is going to be virtual obviously because of the environment that we’re in,” Pohlman said. “Registration is free, but we would like you to register a team and encourage you to raise funds for a really worthy cause. The Wilmot Warrior Walk helps raise funds for cancer research and the Judy DiMarzo Cancer Survivorship Program, both things which are very, very important for the community as well as Rochester. It’s really important to all of this cancer research and all of the clinical trials that Wilmot is performing right now right here in our community, and very close to home. And the Judy DiMarzo Cancer Survivorship Program is extremely important for cancer patients who are transitioning from active treatment to a new normal. Cancer does touch you for the rest of your life and you really do need programs for that new normal.”

For Pohlman, volunteering for the Wilmot Warrior Walk is personal. “My son was diagnosed in 2016 and he was in remission in November of that year. This is our fifth year that we will be walking. We started walking in 2016. But he has been in remission for four years which is very exciting for our family.”

The Wilmot Warrior Walk celebrates survival against a deadly disease. “Anyone who has been touched by cancer, and any cancer patient, is a warrior,” said Pohlman. “What they have to go through, and their resolve, and their perseverance, and their positive attitude are all traits of a warrior and we really want to recognize these warriors and do something for these warriors and come together – even though it was virtual – come together and celebrate what they’ve done and come together as a community. And even with this being virtual people can take pictures and videos and post them using the #wilmotwarrior to really celebrate what we have in this community with Wilmot Cancer Institute.”

To register and get more information visit WarriorWalk.urmc.edu.