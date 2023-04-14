ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Wilmot Cancer Institute is preparing for its annual Wilmot Warrior Weekend — nearly six months in advance.

Organizers gathered with cancer survivors to talk about the new plans they have for 2023, including the new break-away bike ride.

The Wilmot Warrior Walk is making a comeback to the event, which has been a staple for the community.

Jonathan Friedberg, the director of Wilmot Cancer Institute, says that it is an important event. Not only does it celebrate cancer survivors, but it also continues its mission to combat the disease.

“Funds from this event are invested in our research mission, as well as our cancer survivorship programs,” Friedberg said. “As a result of that investment, we’re able to recruit new faculty members, bring more research to Rochester, and ultimately see better outcomes for patients.”

Wilmot’s Warrior Weekend will kick off on September 29. People can register for the event here.