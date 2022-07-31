ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Members of the community gathered on Sunday for the third annual wiffleball fundraiser in honor of Josh Honebrink — a 17-year-old who passed away due to brain cancer.

In 2020, a group of Josh’s friends — who go by “Team Josh” — organized the first tournament knowing that Josh was gonna lose his battle with cancer.

The fundraiser raised $12,000 in five days to assist the Honebrink family with medical bills, however, Josh passed away a day before the tournament.

Josh’s sister, Sarah Honebrink, reflected on her brother, as well as his legacy living through this event.

“He was very smart, very kind, would help anyone in need with the blink of his eye,” Honebrink said. “He would’ve changed the world but I think that’s why we do this event because it’s what Josh would want and this event is going to change the lives of pediatric patients with brain cancer.”

The fundraiser became an annual event with all proceeds going towards Golisano Children’s Hospital Bright Eyes Fund for Pediatric Brain Cancer. Donations can be made here.