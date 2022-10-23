ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The West Herr car dealerships are holding their annual food drive in the Buffalo, Finger Lakes, and Rochester regions this month.

West Herr officials said they are buying over 1,000 turkeys to give out to residents and families this Halloween season, due to inflation and food shortages. They also added that they plan to give over $100,000 in food donations to ten local charities.

Those who donate food to the dealerships will also have a chance to win an autographed football by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

General Manager Ben MacDonald shared that this year’s food drive has heightened importance.

“I think everybody when they go to the grocery store now, is feeling the increase in prices,” MacDonald said. “They’re the highest they’ve ever been. There is a turkey shortage again this year. So we’re finding that families need this help more than ever so we want to be there for them.”

Food donations are being accepted at any West Herr location in the area.