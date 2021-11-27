Webster Schroeder hosts blood drive in memory of late Penfield man

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Webster Schroeder High School and American Red Cross held a community blood drive Saturday to honor Colin Montesano, a local graduate from Penfield that died at the age of 21 in 2017.

For the last five years, Colin’s family has organized blood drives to remember the Webster Schroeder Graduate. Colin was an active volunteer in Rochester who became known for his involvement with the community.

Colin’s parents believe donation drives are one way they can thank the people that helped him while he was at the hospital. According to them, he was given a large amount of blood while receiving treatment.

“He was amazing,” Mike Montesano said. “He was a junior in college at he university of Pittsburgh and he was hoping to go to medical school one day and that’s how we started doing the blood drive to honor what he wanted to do in the community.”

About 450 people have donated since Colin’s family began collecting blood for the American Red Cross.

The organization asks anyone that wishes to partake in donations to do so as soon as possible.