Barakah Muslim Charity held a ‘Day of Dignity’ event in Rochester to aid those in the community in need (News 8 WROC Photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Islamic Relief USA’s Day of Dignity campaign was held in many cities across the U.S. on Saturday — including in Rochester.

Islamic Relief USA is a nonprofit organization whose goal is to provide relief to those who need it, regardless of gender, race, or religion. Officials of the organization said their programs benefit millions of people around the world — including the U.S.

As part of the Day of Dignity campaign, events are held throughout the nation to support those who are homeless, in low-income households, or individuals who lack access to essential items, such as meals, health tests, and school supplies. These events were held to also aid those who suffered from the aftereffects of COVID-19.

In Rochester, Barakah Muslim Charity held a Day of Dignity event Saturday morning — providing hot meals, hair cuts, and vaccinations — and although this event lasts one day, Chairperson Fabeha Fazel said their mission of helping others lasts longer.

“We are there for them. We are there to help them,” Fazal said. “Especially since winter is approaching, so it’s really important for them to be warm and comfortable. I think our highlight of the event is the winter clothing; coats and jackets.”

Chairperson Fazal also said that the door will be open at Barakah Muslim Charities for people of all backgrounds who need help.