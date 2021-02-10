WATCH: Susan B. Anthony 2021 Birthday Gala

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Susan B. Anthony worked diligently for all of humanity and she did so from here in Rochester.

The National Historic Landmark that bears her name is still located in the city neighborhood that she loved, next to the canal close to the Genesee. A monument to a life’s work for civil rights, women’s rights, and our human rights.

A place where the stories come to life and are still relevant today. When Susan B. Anthony believed something was wrong, she organized to change it. She pushed to open schools and universities to all students, regardless of race or gender. She traversed all 62 counties in New York State to agitate for the end of slavery.

A champion for equal pay for equal work and fair labor practices, she spent her whole life working to change the world for the better for others.

At the National Susan B. Anthony Museum & House, we share yesterday’s story to inspire change today. You can visit the Susan B Anthony House virtually by going to Susan B dot o-r-g and you’ll understand why our community says “Susan B Rocs.” Learn more at susanb.org.