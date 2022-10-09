HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Wat Pa Lao Buddadham Temple’s Fall Food Festival returned on Sunday.

The festival was held at the temple in West Henrietta and attendees enjoyed food, music, and relaxation in the Zen Garden.

According to the organizers of the event, they serve the best Thai food you’ll ever eat. They also added that they wanted to host this event to raise funds, but also to have a community gather at their space.

“Our other goal honestly, is to bring our community together because so many people drive past this beautiful temple, and they’re always wondering what it is but never know how to go about finding it, and so it was like… let’s do a fundraising, but let’s welcome our community,” said temple secretary Phone Dumas.

The temple was founded mostly by refugees from Laos who were displaced during the Southeast Asian War. The temple has served the local community for over 20 years.