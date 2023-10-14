ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Willow Domestic Violence Center will be kicking off its annual Walk With Willow event aimed at preventing domestic abuse.

Over 500 people will meet at the Stories of Strength Mural at the Times Square Building to take part in the 1.3-mile walk to raise funds for the center’s goal of preventing domestic violence and giving aid to survivors.

This year, the organization’s fundraising goal is $50,000, which according to their website, is for the average number of 911 calls for domestic disputes locally per year.

As of Saturday, October 14, the center has raised $28,609 so far and is encouraging people of all ages to take part. Although the date for registering passed, the public can still donate to the center by visiting its website.

Those who registered to walk are expected to arrive at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Times Square Building on Exchange Boulevard. The walk will begin at 10 a.m.