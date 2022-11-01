ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester and surrounding areas are getting ready for Veterans Day on November 11. Events will go through the weekend and are set to honor veterans within the community.

See below all the ways community members and organizations are recognizing those who have served.

November 11 (Veterans Day):

BRIGHTON: Veterans Day Ceremony Starting at 2:00 p.m. at the Brighton Veterans Memorial in Buckland Park; 1341 Westfall Road. Monroe County Veterans Services will be honored for their work educating veterans and their families about the benefits they have earned and helping them obtain the services and support they need and deserve.

CHILI: Veterans Day Reverse Parade 9:00 a.m. starting at 3235 Chili Avenue. The Town of Chili will be honoring local Veterans with a free “Reverse” Parade on Veterans Day. They will be taking the celebration to the veterans, driving by their homes in decorated vehicles to honor and salute them for their service.

CONESUS: Veterans and Families Free Fishing Day; From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at The Chip Holt Nature Center, Vitale Park, Conesus Lake. Celebrate those who served and their families with some fishing at The Chip Holt Nature Center on Conesus Lake. Fishing poles, bait and some instruction will be provided. This is a DEC Free Fishing Day; no fishing license is needed for that day, and the event is free.

EAST ROCHESTER: Veteran’s Day Ceremony 11:00 a.m. at Verzella Gazebo at Edmund Lyon Park, 750 Main Street This ceremony will be held in view of “The Station of Heroes”.

HONEOYE FALLS: Stars & Stripes VeteRun 5K 10:00 a.m. at the Stewart Lodge at Mendon Ponds Park; 95 Douglas Road. VeteRun 5K is a family-friendly event honoring our Veterans and Active Military. General admission to participate in the race is $35. There is also a virtual race for $25. Active and former military are welcome to participate for $18.

ROCHESTER: GPAS Veterans Day Concert at 7:00 p.m. at the Hochstein Performance Hall; 50 North Plymouth Avenue. For $10, attend a gala full of feature patriotic music and Americana favorites. The music will be performed by the Greece Choral Society, Greece Community Orchestra, and the Greece Concert Band. The event is free to current and former military. Special guests include Emcee Brenda Tremblay from WXXI Classical 91.5, New York State Senator Samra Brouk, party band Prime Time Brass, and vocal artist Mary Wojciechowski.

November 12:

ROCHESTER: Rochester Veterans Day Parade at 10:30 a.m. beginning at the corner of South Goodman Street and Highland Avenue. The free parade will proceed up to the Greater Rochester Vietnam Veterans Memorial on South Avenue in Gary Beikirch Memorial Park. The parade will celebrate what is one of the largest veteran population in the Finger Lakes region, according to organizers. Organizers also said that while vets have been celebrated in a myriad of ways, this will be the first Veteran’s Day parade for them in Rochester. The event will include food trucks, free American flags available for children, a flyover from the C-47 plane that helped lead the D-Day invasion, live music, and more. County officials say historic radio host Alan “Brother Wease” Levin — who served three tours with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War — will serve as the Grand Marshal.