ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local organization Shopping for a Cause held a vendor and craft fair on Sunday to raise funds for Miss Julie’s School of Beauty — featuring 27 vendors in attendance.

The school is a non-profit cosmetology school whose mission is to empower survivors of human traffickers through vocational training.

Julie Chapus, the founder of the school, said the funds the event is raising are important due to the school still searching for a building to house the school.

“We are still in great need of a building, so please, if you know anybody that has a building or knows any kind of property owners that it could be a state-approved school for a cosmetology school, that would be amazing,” Chapus said. “But today, Shopping for a Cause has gotten behind us.”

Shopping for a Cause is a non-profit organization in Rochester that holds events featuring crafters and vendors to raise funds for various causes. More information about the organization can be found on its Facebook page.