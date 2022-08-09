ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County is bringing the community together this weekend to help stop the violence that’s impacting the Rochester area.

The organization’s ‘Stop the Violence’ event at Highland Bowl is a family affair. It runs on August 13 and 14.

Clay Harris, the Founder of Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County, says the event is a continuation of the efforts over the past two years, where members go to different quadrants in the city and host different family-friendly events, with job resources and opportunities.

“We can come together and have a good time like we used to and bring the whole family to enjoy, so it’s going to be a great occasion,” Harris said. “We’re gonna have bounce houses, we’re gonna have different contests, and different genres, and different people can win up to $30,000 in cash and prizes because of the talent competition.”

The event will also have a fashion show and a diverse concert with music for everyone.

“We are going to have Gospel, we’re going to have Jazz, Hip Hop, all kinds of genres of music,” Michael Bruce, an entertainment organizer said. “It’s a family-structure type event, so just come, bring your families, bring your lawn chairs and bring your blankets, because we’re going to have big fun.”

Harris adds events like this one can bring families together and help form stronger relationships within communities.

“The family is the most important entity within a society, and we’ve gotten away from that,” Harris said. “We’ve got a break-down of the family, the American family, and now we have extended families, but we have to bring all the family, both the nuclear and the extended together, and show love, and show harmony, show peace and show that we aren’t going to tolerate this violence that has been perpetuating and permeating in our city for too long.”

Clay adds the violence is perpetual and systemic, and residents and the church need to come together to say “enough is enough.”

The ‘Stop the Violence’ event runs Saturday, August 13 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, August 14 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. There will also be a church service Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon.

You can learn more about Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County by clicking here.

So far this year, Rochester has seen 46 homicides, according to Rochester police.