ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today is Giving Tuesday — a holiday that takes place the Tuesday after Thanksgiving that encourages people to give back during the holidays.

On this day, United Way of Greater Rochester is hosting its annual ROC the Day online event to encourage the community to donate to local nonprofit organizations.

ROC the Day is a 24-hour online event where the community can visit their website and donate to nonprofits throughout the Greater Rochester Area. United Way said that 600 organizations are registered for the event.

United Way said that on the odd hours of the event, a random donor will be selected to designate a $500 gift to any participating nonprofit. For every even-numbered hour, the nonprofit with the highest amount of donors between the last two hours will receive $500.

Last year, the ROC the Day event raised around $1 million for over 500 nonprofits. For the past 12 years, the event raised over $9 million for local organizations.

A list of all 600 participating nonprofits can be found on the event’s website.