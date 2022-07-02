PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Penfield is hosting its annual Independence Day celebration on Saturday.

The celebration began Saturday morning with a parade featuring members from several local organizations, including the Penfield Fire Company Band, the Gates Keystone Club Police Pipes and Drums, and the Towpath Volunteers Fife and Drum Corps, with Penfield Town Historian Kathy Kanauer serving as the Parade Marshal.

The parade started at Penfield High School and then started its route down Five Mile Line Road before ending at the Penfield Community Center on Baird Road.

Officials said a festival-style event will be held at Harris Whalen Park at 6 p.m., returning from a two-year hiatus. The event will feature food vendors and activities, with live music provided by groups Bach to Rock and Teagan and the Tweeds.

Organizers said the event will end with a fireworks show at 10 p.m.

Town officials add that parking will be available for the event in business parking lots around the park and that the park will be cleared immediately after the fireworks end.