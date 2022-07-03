IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Irondequoit announced they have begun their two-day Fourth of July celebration on Sunday and will continue to the Fourth of July on Monday.

On Sunday, the event will feature an arts and crafts show from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., as well as an entertainment area open from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. for children’s activities.

Organizers also said an extensive food court is open from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m., with a “beverage garden” reserved for people over 21 featuring alcoholic beverages and live music.

On Monday, organizers will hold a 10k race from 8 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. before the Independence Day Parade marches from Cooper Road to Titus Avenue.

The festival will continue with food trucks and vendors, a reading of the Declaration of Independence, and an ice cream eating contest until a fireworks display ends the evening at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Irondequoit’s Town Supervisor Rory Fitzpatrick is excited that the celebration returned this year.

“Irondequoit’s Independence Day celebration is, bar none, our largest celebration of the year, and one of, if not, the largest in the area,” Fitzpatrick said. “July 4th is a great opportunity to bring together our town as one Irondequoit.”