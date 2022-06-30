BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Town of Brighton announced on Thursday they are kicking off Pride Week with a celebration on July 15.

The celebration will take place that afternoon on the front lawn of the Brighton Town Hall.

Town officials said the celebration is in honor of Thomas Warfield, nephew of famous opera singer William Warfield. Thomas Warfield is the Director of Dance at the NTID’s Department of Performing Arts at RIT.

Town officials said Warfield is considered an advocate and ally of the LGBTQ+ community.