ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Brighton is holding its second Pride event on Sunday in honor of Monroe County’s Pride Month.

The second event will be held at the Brighton Farmer’s Market. The event kicked off with a brief ceremony celebrating Pride. Afterward, there will be music from the Debbie Kendrick Project.

In addition to the festivities, Brighton’s Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity Advisory Board is at the market to offer information to guests on efforts towards inclusion and diversity in their policies.

The event launched at 9 a.m. on Sunday and will continue until 1 p.m. The farmer’s market is located in the parking lot of Brighton High School.

The month of July is dedicated as Pride Month for Monroe County ever since the local LGBTQ+ community held their annual picnics at Genesee Valley Park in the 1970s.