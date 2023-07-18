ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After being postponed last month due to the poor air quality from the smoke, Tour de Cure is coming back on Saturday.

Tour de Cure is a national cycling event that raises money for the American Diabetes Association. The Finger Lakes Region will hold their daylong fundraising event at the Xerox Campus in Webster.

“We have about 500 riders and about another one hundred or so volunteers that will be here on-site. They’ll be out on the routes. And so far, we have raised about $425,000, so really happy with it,” says Jeff Collins, Executive Director for the Upstate New York Region.

He says the fundraising allows kids with diabetes to go to a camp that provides support and helps to educate them about living with and managing their diabetes. They also help to inform diabetes care practices.

Online registration for the event closes tomorrow at noon, but riders and volunteers can sign up the morning of at the check-in tent on the Xerox Campus.