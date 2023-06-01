ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— As the summer heat keeps on building, Rochester is getting into the full swing of the summer season with various events throughout the region this weekend.

Rochester Greek Festival Take in the aromas, tastes, sounds, and traditions of Greece right here in Rochester— the Greek Festival at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on East Avenue returns June 1-4 , from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on all days except Sunday, which will run 11 a.m.-9 p.m. This is a free admission event and will feature a Greek marketplace, food, treats, wine, and music, as well as performances from cultural dance groups that will perform regional Greek dances. More information is available on their website.

Fairport Canal Days A community favorite, Fairport Canal Days, sets sail June 2-4 for its 46th year of festivities. Canal Days will feature various food vendors, artisans, music, and merchants, along with special events throughout the duration of the festival.



History on Tap For beverage and history enthusiasts, History on Tap is back at Genesee Country Village & Museum this Friday, June 2 , from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Event-goers can sample craft beer, wine, hard cider, mead, and non-alcoholic beverages from nearly 30 local craft breweries and vendors, enjoy live music, tour a working 19th-century brewery, try GCV&M’s historical beers brewed by Rohrbach Brewing Co. referencing 19th-century recipes, play lawn games on the Village Square, and more. Tickets are available now here.

The Fast and the Furriest The 17th annual The Fast & The Furriest event will take place Saturday, June 3 , at Brown Square Park. The event will feature a 10K & 5K race, dog walk, and pet festival. Also on site, event-goers and their pets can enjoy live music, food trucks, sponsor giveaways, vendors, pet contests, local pet organizations, and a variety of activities for both families and pets.

ROC ‘n Roll Get out your bicycle, because Saturday, June 3 , is “World Bike Day!” Reconnect Rochester will be holding the ROC ‘n Roll, which event organizers say is the only fundraising ride in the Rochester area that directly benefits bike advocacy. For more information, visit Reconnect Rochester.

