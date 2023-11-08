ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Supplies are running low at the Love, Rob and Amber Community Pet Food Pantry as the temperatures drop.

Their biggest request: insulated cat and dog houses for the animals who are unable to go inside this winter.

“They need a house for their community cats, these cats will freeze to death without one. And the dogs that don’t get to go inside their owner’s homes, we try to supply them all with a nice, insulated doghouse as well,” said Suzanne Nugent Founder of Love, Rob and Amber Community Pet Food Pantry.

They’re also asking for food, toys, and pet medication. For more information visit their Facebook page at “Love, Rob and Amber.”