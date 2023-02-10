ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s the most dramatic season yet as two women begin their journey to find love. This is the Elderette!

At the Legacy at Grande’Vie, six women must interview six men to determine who they will be paired with.

Then, the lucky Elderettes and their lucky guy get to have lunch together on Valentine’s Day.

Ken Plein is a resident and a contestant and says it’s a good way to do something different.

“They have a big prize, the winning guy and gal get to go out to lunch together and to get out of the nursing home to get lunch is kind of an exciting token or something to shoot for. We’re going to give these young ladies a thrill,” Plein said.

Organizers say it started as a joke between leadership and ended as a way to give the seniors a chance to find love.