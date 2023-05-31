Take snacks with you on walks with your dog to reward good behavior. This encourages your dog to learn much quicker how to walk on the leash.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 17th annual “The Fast & The Furriest” event will take place Saturday for pet parents, families, and their furry friends.

The event will be located at Brown Square Park, right across the street from Rochester Animal Services.

“The Fast & The Furriest” will feature a 10K & 5K race, dog walk, and pet festival. Also on site, eventgoers and their pets can enjoy live music, food trucks, sponsor giveaways, vendors, pet contests, local pet organizations, and a variety of activities for both families and pets.

Dog owners can also bring their dogs to the vaccination clinic for services such as microchipping and staying up to date on rabies and DAPP vaccinations. These services will be first come, first served.

Race registration will begin at 7 a.m., and the race will start at 8 a.m. While road closures are not expected to cause any significant inconvenience, certain roadways will be closed and re-opened as participants move along the course:

Verona Street (Jay Street to Morrie Silver Way)

Morrie Silver Way (Plymouth Avenue to Oak Street)

Allen Street (Broad Street to Oak Street)

Brown Street (Plymouth Avenue to Oak Street)

Plymouth Avenue (Morrie Silver Way to Brown Street)

Exchange Street (Ford Street to Violetta Street)

Ford Street (Exchange Street to Plymouth Avenue; open southbound, closed northbound)

Broad Street (Allen Street to Main Street)

Ford Street (Main Street to Plymouth Avenue)

Main St. will be open at Broad Street but will be restricted with possible delays.

In addition, Verona Street (Jay Street to Brown Street) will be closed from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the Pet Festival.

This event will benefit Rochester Animal Services and promote the city’s animal shelter and its programs and boost adoptions as well as volunteer recruitment.

More information about “The Fast & the Furriest” can be found online here.