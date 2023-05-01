ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — The Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester has its 25th annual walk and fundraiser.

What used to be known as the Pink Ribbon Walk is now called the Pink and Teal Challenge Executive Director Holly Anderson says this is intended for inclusion purposes.

“That is anon to our sisters with gynecologic cancers. We have been a welcoming place for them since 2014 and we’re changing the location as well, ” says Anderson.

The location has been moved from Genesee Valley Park to Monroe Community College in Brighton.

Meredith Utman, Director of Special Events, shares what you need to know if you decide to join in.

“There is a women’s only run that’s established because it’s on Mother’s Day weekend and a way to honor mothers. So that Saturday, May 13, women can register to do a 5k run. Anyone, family, and children can participate in the walk. You can walk the entire 5k route if you wish or take a 2-mile shortcut,” says Utman.

Last year was the first time coming together since the covid shut down and those in attendance ranged around 1600 in total. The goal this year to is to reach 2500 in recognition of it being the 25th year.

Most of the money raised comes from registrations and those who are fundraising for friends and family.

They are also selling warrior walk signs.

“These are going to line a certain section of the route so that people can see them. They’re in honor and memory of survivors, ” Utman explains.

Lastly, there will be raffle tickets to be sold for certain items.

This is all happening Saturday, May 13. For more information on tickets and registration visit the website at Pink & Teal Challenge (runsignup.com)