Survivors and their families walk to end domestic violence in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hundreds of community members and residents walked a one-mile loop along Maplewood Drive and Lake Avenue in Rochester to raise awareness against domestic violence Saturday.

The event was hosted by local group Christ and Out of the Darkness Ministries, celebrating its 10th annual Walk Against Domestic Violence. Each year, domestic violence survivors and their families gather in solidarity for the cause.

Founder Lucila Matos, a survivor of domestic abuse, hopes the walk helps bring an end to domestic violence in the Rochester community.

“Between the COVID-19 pandemic and the horrific violence in our city over the past 18-months, I find that domestic violence has once again become invisible,” Matos said in a statement. “The walk strives to reach people who may believe they are alone in their struggle and urges them to seek help.”

Today, people who joined the event came prepared with signs and walked in some of the community’s most vulnerable neighborhoods in an effort to end domestic violence.

Participants were also encouraged to support the cause in prayer or through personal testimonies. Information and community resources were also provided at the one-mile walk.