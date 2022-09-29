BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — SUNY Brockport held a luncheon on Thursday before preparing to host St. John Fisher University for the 17th Courage Bowl football game

The game — a fundraiser benefiting Camp Good Days — will give opportunities to campers diagnosed with cancer and wouldn’t normally be able to participate in a football game — by being honorary coaches.

Gary Mervis, the founder of Camp Good Days, explained the importance of the children being a part of the football team.

“We pick some kids from Camp Good Days to serve as honorary coaches so that on one day and one night, they get a chance to be part of a college football game,” Mervis said.

The Courage Bowl game will be held this upcoming Saturday.