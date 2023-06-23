ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — School’s out, so we’re helping you make plans for the kids!

How about a summer theatre camp? There’s a lot going on with the KidStage at the JCC of Greater Rochester from late July through August for kids going into 3rd through 6th grade.

Here’s the full lineup from organizers:

July 31 – August 4

A week chock full of the best improvisational theatre games and exercises on the planet for 100% pure fun!

August 7 – 18 (two-week session)

We’ll rehearse and perform the hilarious play Superheroes Unite! for friends and family on August 17 and an encore show during camp on August 18.

August 21 – 25

Campers cooperate to brainstorm clever ideas as we write and perform our own original play!

