ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local advocates are calling for an end to violence in Rochester — and they announced another step in their plan.

United and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County announced four marches through local communities that are heavily affected by gun violence. The first of which took place on Genesee Street.

On Wednesday, the group announced that the second one will take place Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on North Clinton Avenue.

Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter will be participating in the march, hoping to change the attitude in the streets.

“The word I hear is fear and, as a police officer responsible for public safety, that just obviously bugs the heck out of me that people are living in fear,” Baxter said. “They can’t come out of their own house without looking left and right to make sure there are no bad guys up and down the street.”

Advocates say that if you are unable to come out and join, just join in a prayer whenever possible.