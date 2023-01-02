ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Uniting and Healing through Hope of Monroe County announced the Stop the Violence Educational Fair for Monday, January 9 at the Blue Cross Arena.

The organization will partner with various colleges, universities, vocational schools, and community leaders for an event that will offer educational and vocational resources to Rochester residents.

Attendants can expect to see one-on-one training sessions with instructors to pave a path to higher education or they can meet with instructors for vocational training.

Vocational trainers, businesses, and educational institutes are invited to participate in the event by reserving a space. Event organizers also said that students in local school districts are welcome to attend the event.

More information about the educational fair can be found on the organization’s website.