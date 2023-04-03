ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Uniting & Healing through Hope of Monroe County held an Easter dinner on Saturday in honor of those who lost their lives to violence.

The dinner was held at East High School. Those who attended received an Easter Food Basket and had the opportunity to check out resources at the event. These include job training, educational and employment opportunities, and health care.

The organization said that among those attending the dinner are the families and loved ones of the victims of the Tops Buffalo shooting.

The goal of these Stop the Violence events, according to the organization’s founder Clay Harris, is to denounce the violence occurring within the community and to support the community.

“This year, we’re doing an Easter dinner and it’s a Stop the Violence Easter dinner,” Harris said. “It’s specifically designed to support, help, and honor families and victims that have lost a loved or have been wounded by this senseless violence. We’re doing as much as we can as an organization to shore up the families and the individuals.”

Those looking for more information on the organization, as well as how to support their mission, can visit their website