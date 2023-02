ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local houseplant store Stem Rochester passed a large milestone Saturday afternoon.

The only houseplant store in the city (according to its owners) celebrated one year on Monroe Avenue with a vintage pop-up market.

Co-owner Kerynn Laraby said that Stem brought over 12 vendors selling vintage items, home goods, coffee from Ugly Duck Coffee, and more.

The vendor market is going from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Stem Rochester on 149 Monroe Avenue.