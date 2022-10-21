ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Veteran’s Outreach Center is prepping for its annual fundraising event, the Stars and Stripes Gala. VOC Executive Director Laura Stradley explains while the night is meant to raise money, it’s also about honoring local veterans.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to really honor and pay tribute to all who have served, including those who lost their lives in combat, or Goldstar Families. Their loved ones will be there with us that night. And it’s just a beautiful opportunity to thank them for their loved ones and their ultimate sacrifice. But as the evening goes on, it becomes very celebratory as well and we get a chance to hear from some of the veterans that have received services at the Veterans Outreach Center, and just the wonderful things that are going on in their life today,” Stradley said.

Stradley says events like the gala, to honor those who have served, are especially important because the U.S. has an all-volunteer military force.

“We’ve had an all-volunteer military force since Vietnam but if we can’t properly take care of them when they come home, and we can’t honor their service, we may not have an all-volunteer force someday. And so, for those who have sacrificed and left loved ones behind, it really is very important,” Stradley said.

While veterans will be the star of the show at the gala, anyone is welcome to attend according to Stradley.

“It’s such a great night, especially going into Veterans Day, and then Thanksgiving where we really think about patriotism and thankfulness. So, we’d love anybody in the community to come even if you don’t have a veteran in your family,” Stradley said. “And for our veterans that are interested in attending, they get a reduced ticket price. So, they’re just really paying for the cost of their meal. And for the rest of the folks who come their ticket price includes the same as well as the ability to support our programs and services throughout the year.”

Tickets for the event being held at the Riverside Convention Center on Friday, November 4th can be purchased at vocroc.org.