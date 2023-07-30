SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The sun was shining on the final day of Spencerport Canal Days, drawing in crowds to enjoy the weather and festivities.

Between the live music, shopping, and delicious food, there seemed to be something for everyone at this years festival.

The celebration is held annually on South Union Street, right in the heart of Downtown Spencerport. Despite yesterday’s rain showers, the crowds showed up Sunday to participate in the fun.

“Its much better weather today so we’ve had a lot of traffic. But we did have some traffic yesterday. Some people came out and braved the weather,” says business owner Corie Felton.

Another business owner, Jessica Suhr, says the festival is well-loved by the community, and it showed at this year’s event.

“Everyone that has come through has been very nice and has been friendly. Everyone is just happy to be outdoors and enjoying the sunshine and seeing all the different things the community is offering,” said Jessica.

Sunday also featured a car show, with 64 competitors taking home trophies. The fan favorite “canaligator” race also returned this year, with prizes including Geva tickets, gift cards from Wegmans, The Clubhouse package, and more.