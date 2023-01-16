ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park Ice Rink, located at 353 Court St., is hosting the “Skate to Commemorate” event for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The rink will be open for ice skating at the following times:

noon to 1:30 p.m.

1:50 p.m. to 3:10 p.m.

3:40 p.m. to 5:10 p.m.

5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

7:20 p.m. to 8:50 p.m.

Skate rentals are $3, and the park says the admission fee will be waived with a donation of two non-perishable hygiene, cleaning or household items.

The park advises those interested in skating to arrive 20 minutes early for a better chance of securing availability.