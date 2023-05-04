WEBSTER N.Y. (WROC) — The Omega Sigma Chapter of the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority has its free annual Swim 1922 program Saturday.

“Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Incorporated is a public service organization with 100 years history. Locally we seek to achieve greater progress in the areas of education, health and wellness, and leadership development,” says sorority member Nicole McCree.

The event will include swim lessons for youth and adults, safety lessons for bodies of water such as lakes, and what to do in and around pools. Also, arts, crafts, and intramurals will be offered.

The Sergeant at Arms of the sorority, Jessica Lewis, says that the goal is to reduce the fear of swimming.

“We know that there is a fear and apprehension around swimming as a result of a lack of exposure and barriers so this event will help to reduce those fears.”

McCree says they are hoping to make a difference in the community by increasing swim participation while decreasing drowning rates.

“The CDC said 10 people drown a day, but a more startling fact — 70% of African American children and 60% of Hispanic children don’t know how to swim. That’s what sparked it. We saw a need in our community, and we wanted to address it,” says McCree.

The Deep End in Webster has donated 75 swimsuits to kids for this event, and the Irondequoit Rotary Club has donated 20 soul swim caps, which are designed to accommodate those with hair that is longer, natural, and ethnic hair.

This event takes place this Saturday at the Maplewood YMCA from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the organization and upcoming events, click the link here.