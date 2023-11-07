ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — It’s your chance to give back this holiday season!

The Share the Joy Program is an annual gift-giving effort from Catholic Charities Family and Community Services. It’s one of the largest of its kind in Rochester.

“We collect wish lists from our clients in need of a brighter holiday season — we post all the wish lists online then donors can go on and select those wish lists to fulfill,” said Ally Ewing-Bradshaw, the manager of CCFCS Share the Joy Program.

You can buy anything from toys, clothes, hygiene products, and more. All to support families facing poverty, people with chronic health challenges, and the homeless.

Last year, Share the Joy helped 2,400 people. More information can be found by clicking here.