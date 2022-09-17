ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Seneca Park Zoo worked with RIT’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf (NTID) and Rochester School for the Deaf to announce Deaf Culture Awareness Day on Saturday.

According to zoo officials, Rochester has the largest deaf population per capita, with over 90,000 residents who are deaf or hard of hearing.

“Deaf Culture Awareness Day is the first of many collaborative efforts leading the Zoo to be inclusive for all, every day of the year,” said Pamela Reed Sanchez, the president and CEO of the Seneca Park Zoo Society.

On Saturday, zoo educators and ambassadors were paired with interpreters to help guests who are deaf or hard of hearing enjoy a day at the zoo. The interpreting was provided by students from both schools’ Sign Language – English Interpretation majors.

“This is an opportunity for the Rochester community to experience the richness of Deaf culture, as well as

providing accessibility and inclusivity to the Deaf community and our NTID students,” said NTID president and RIT vice president and dean Gerry Buckley. “I’m also very proud of our interpreting students who will serve to facilitate communication on September 17. It will be a great day!”

“We are pleased to be partnering with the Seneca Park Zoo and NTID to celebrate and embrace American Sign Language (ASL) and Deaf culture and create an opportunity for our students, their families, and the Rochester Deaf community to come together at the zoo,” Antony McLetchie, superintendent and CEO of the Rochester School for the Deaf, said in a statement. “Representation matters and our students have been hard at work creating ASL signage and video for some of the zoo’s animals.”

The event also featured sign language-inspired storytelling with books featuring animals.