The National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls (News 8 WROC Photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— The seventh annual Seneca Falls Canal Fest is returning, with live music, fireworks, rides, a duck race, and more this summer.

Canal Fest Highlights

Canal Fest will have something for everyone with over 30 vendor booths, another dozen food and drink options, and a weekend packed with events, running Friday, June 30, through Sunday, July 2.

Show off your cornhole skills at a three-day cornhole tournament, each day featuring a new competition: Airmail Challenge, Singles/Single Elimination, Competitive Switcholio/ Round Robin, and Blind Draw Double Elimination. Select cornhole tournaments will have cash prizes for the top winners. Cornhole preregistration is available on the SCOREHOLIO App.

Saturday’s Duck Race will also have prizes, with over $2,500 in cash and prizes to be awarded to 40 winning ducks— the winner with the first duck will receive $1,000.

Saturday morning will kick off with “Right to Run,” an in-person 5k and virtual 19k foot race celebrating the passage of the 19th amendment. All ages are welcome to join this race.

For families, the weekend will include an expanded Kids Zone, complete with activities, games, and a petting zoo.

Saturday will end with a firework show over Van Cleef Lake at 10 p.m.

Music

This year’s festival will include nine separate musical performances, with music spanning across many genres— big band, rock, blues, folk, country, and jazz being among the main stage offerings.

Featured big bands include:

Friday : Mix Tape

: Saturday : Six Feet Apart Super Spreader Horns

: Sunday : NEO Project

:

The festival will also feature additional live performances throughout the weekend and will have the 40-member 42nd Infantry division band for the first time ever.

Admission and Hours

Canal Fest hours are Friday, June 30, 5 p.m.-11 p.m., Saturday, July 1, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, July 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is free to the public.