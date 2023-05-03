ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Calling all moms, expectant moms, their partners, and children to a community baby shower.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Senator Samra Brouk is hosting the second annual shower on Sunday, May 7 at the Ryan R-Center, located on Webster Avenue.

Brouk says people who are pregnant, have young kids are welcome to pop in and get birthing information, food and baby gear. The mom of a soon to be one-year-old will also be donating some items.

Brouk says more than 30 organizations will participate in the event, which she says will have giveaways, resources, and information for growing families.

“We have a number of organizations in the community one is collecting diapers doing a diaper drive to bring to the community baby shower for parents who might want to pick up some diapers,” Senator Brouk said. “I will say I personally will be donating some of my babies clothing that she’s outgrown they’re just beautiful they just wear them once.”

The event begins at 1 p.m. with a panel discussion on Doula care and how Doulas help improve birthing outcomes for both the mom and baby. The baby shower will begin at 2 p.m.

Anyone interested in attending the event can RSVP using the link here.