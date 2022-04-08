ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nearly 100 volunteers will rappel down the Kodak Tower to mark the 13th year of 21 Stories for Scouts and raise funds for local scouting outreach programs.

Officials say the event is scheduled to take place Friday, May 13th — a fitting date for the thrilling occasion. Over its history, 21 Stories for Scouts has raised more than $1.2 million to support youth who cannot afford to participate in area scouting camps.

“When you support 21 Stories For Scouts, you aren’t just helping us sponsor a rappeler, you’re helping us provide opportunities for young boys and girls who otherwise would not have access to life-changing experiences program in our area,” said Stephen Hoitt, CEO of Seneca Waterways Council Boy with Scouts of America.

Each participant will commit to donating a minimum of $1,100.

No prior rappelling experience is necessary and all proceeds will be distributed to the Seneca Waterways Council who will use them to meet it’s fundraising goal.

Only 10 spots remain open for those who want to take the plunge. To register, visit the event’s website.