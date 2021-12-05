Santas cycling to benefit The Center for Youth in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dozens and dozens of Santas traded in their reindeer and sleighs for bikes on Saturday. They rode for charity, starting their route at Three Heads Brewery in Rochester.

The ride was put on to benefit The Center for Youth on Monroe Avenue. The executive director says about 200 showed up, including the Grinch.

“We weren’t here last year, and I wasn’t sure if people would remember and.. in larger numbers than ever. The Grinch is pretending to be mean, but he’s not,” Elaine Spaull, executive director of Center for Youth, said. “Behind this mask is a very friendly fellow, and I think he represents the joy and energy and generosity of this community.”