ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The holidays can be a hard time for some — especially those who may be recovering from addiction or overcoming mental health issues.

To create a safe space for those who struggle to keep up with holiday cheer, ROCovery Fitness on Dewey Avenue held a Thanksgiving eve dinner. The Wednesday night Friendsgiving gave people a sober space to spend some time with friends, and enjoy a meal.

The event was co-run by Rising Up Recovery, a group that aims to inspire recovery. They helped provide Thanksgiving dinners to three local nonprofits, including ROCovery. Attendees were welcome to bring side dishes.

ROCovery is a nonprofit that celebrates healthy living and finding sobriety through fitness. Their programs are completely free — the only requirement for attendance is 48 hours of sobriety.

In addition to a traditional gym, they offers support groups, book clubs, board games, and hold frequent special events. Before tonight’s Friendsgiving dinner, ROCovery held a game of flag football at a nearby park.

Jonathan Westfall is the Executive Director of ROCovery Fitness, and said that holding a Friendsgiving the day before Thanksgiving was a deliberate choice.

“The Wednesday evening before Thanksgiving is probably one of the biggest bar nights there are,” he said. “People go out, and drink, and do other things that aren’t very healthy for our recovery. “

The organization describes themselves not as a treatment center, but as a supportive environment to help fill up the free time of those on the road to recovery.

The ROCovery Outreach Center is located at 1035 Dewey Avenue. They are open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday.