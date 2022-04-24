ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The first ever LEGO convention in Rochester was at the Main Street Armory this weekend!

Professional LEGO artist Jonathan Lopes came in from San Diego, California to showcase over 30 of his select LEGO displays including an 8-foot high LEGO Model of New York City’s Woolworth Building.

During the weekend long event he talked to attendees on his life as a professional LEGO artist and how they, too, can be LEGO master builders.

Additionally, Chicago-based LEGO artist Rocco Buttliere brought over 50 massive LEGO models of famous landmarks from around the world, including the largest skyscraper in the world, Burj Khalifa, and the full Westminster Palace in London.

Both artists have had exhibitions around the world: London, Chicago, Dallas, Copenhagen, and New York.

Other attractions at the event included: