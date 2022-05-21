ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Twilight Festival and Twilight Criterium Bike Race returned to Rochester Saturday after a two-year hiatus.

Organizers of the festival and race describe the event as an international and professional cycling and running competition, with racers from Australia, New Zealand, Belize, Mexico, Slovenia and Canada traveling to Rochester to compete.

Organizers also say this year’s cycling races are part of the American Criterium Cup series where riders are competing for $100,000 in prize money, masters runners are competing for U.S. national titles and elite runners are racing for $10,000 in prize money.

The course has eight turns and covers a one-mile loop throughout Downtown Rochester and finishing on the Broad Street Bridge

The running races begin at 4 p.m. until 6. p.m. and the elite and professional racing will begin at 6:25 until 10:00 p.m.