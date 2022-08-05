ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A celebration for National Clown Week will take place on Saturday morning at the Rochester Public Market — hosted by the Grease Paint Alley Clowns.

The event is held for all families in the Rochester area and will feature free face painting, balloon art, and other activities, according to the organizers behind the event.

The Grease Paint Alley Clowns is a non-profit organization in Rochester that provides entertainment to six events each year, according to their website. The group’s mission is to volunteer and spread unity throughout the community.

More information about the group can be found here.