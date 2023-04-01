ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After a three-year hiatus, the Rochester River Run and Walk 5K is making its return to Genesee Valley Park on Sunday.

The race — held in acknowledgement of National Donate Life Month — raises funds in support of patients who are awaiting or recovering from organ transplant surgery at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Nearly 700 participants will run or walk in the event, which starts at 10:30 a.m. through Genesee Valley Park and the University of Rochester campus.

The proceeds from the River Run will benefit transplant patients who are in need of financial assistance while either awaiting or recovering from surgery. Organizers for the event say since its initiation in 2001, $300,000 has been raised and more than 100 patients have received assistance.

After the race, an award ceremony will take place after the race, as well as a ceremony to acknowledge memories of past organ donors and transplant recipients.

The UR Medicine’s Solid Organ Transplant Program each year serves hundreds of heart, liver, pancreas and kidney patients from across Western New York, the Southern Tier, and more.

Those interested in participating in the race can register at the link here. The pre-registration rate is currently $35 and will turn to a $40 fee at midnight on Sunday.

Anyone not interested in running can pledge their support for a team or an individual here.