ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s Juneteenth Committee has announced their plans for festivities coming up June 17, where they have big plans awaiting community members in the Rochester area.

On top of the Juneteenth celebration, the committee decided to also celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip hop. This year’s event is said to show folks the impact hip hop has had on many in our area, and nationwide.

“As we reflect on the significance of Juneteenth, we cannot ignore the fact that hip hop has played this major role in amplifying the voices of those who have been marginalized and oppressed,” said 2023 Rochester Juneteenth Planning Committee Communications Director Rashad Smith.

The committee has more festivities planned, including local entertainment, a parade,

highlighting Black and brown business owners, and more. It all kicks off with a parade Saturday, June 17 at 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Court Street. The festival continues at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park until 8:30 p.m.